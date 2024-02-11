Man dies in Iron River house explosion

An 80-year-old man died when his Iron River home exploded Saturday night. The 820 Cayuga St. home was destroyed with debris scattered as far as three blocks away, according to a Michigan State Police press release. The man had recently moved into the home from Florida and is the only confirmed fatality. Iron River City Police and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the fire, which they do not believe to be criminal in nature at this time.

Police ask that members of the public avoid the area of Family Dollar and the Windsor Center to N 9th Ave and stay behind barricaded areas at the scene while they conduct the investigation.

Those evacuated from the area in need of a warming center can enter the Windsor Center through the rear door.

ABC 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

This report was prepared by ABC 10 News Reporters Jessica Potila and Selena Potila