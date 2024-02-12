Cemetery Road will Reduce to a Single Lane During the Michigan Tech Spring Career Fair

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Travel on Cemetery Road near Michigan Tech will be limited to one-way traffic starting tomorrow. The university will limit cemetery roads to one-way traffic to accommodate additional parking during the Michigan Tech Spring Career Fair. Travelers near campus are allowed eastbound from MacInnes Drive toward Woodmar Drive. Those planning to travel west from the Royalwood Location should seek alternate routes during the day. The road closure will last from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow.

