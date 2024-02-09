Man with alleged ties to nationwide child abuse and exploitation network indicted

A Kaleva man accused of encouraging children to commit sadistic acts for his own sexual gratification has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Richard Anthony Reyna Densmore, age 47, has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, coercion and enticement, and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that Densmore created a chat room on the social media site Discord on which he solicited minors to engage in self-harm and sexually explicit conduct.

The conduct included the minors cutting the names of other chat room users into their own skin, an act referred to as “fansigning.”

Densmore, who communicated on the platform with the username “Rabid.” allegedly kept related images and videos of the acts on his phones.

Densmore is allegedly affiliated with a wider online child abuse and extortion network called “764.”

According to the FBI, groups such as 764 target minors, particularly those who are marginalized or experiencing mental health challenges and extort them to engage in self-harm and sexually explicit activities.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten advises parents to look for unexpected packages, because members of networks such as 764 are known to send children razor blades, sexual devices, and other materials to use in creating online content.

“As the allegations in this case demonstrate, the online threats to our children and teenagers evolve and grow every day. Perpetrators can reach kids anywhere, anytime, with devastating effects on our families and communities,” Totten said. “My office will do everything in its power to stop this menace and I strongly urge parents, guardians, and anyone who uses a device to be aware and protect themselves.”

If convicted, Densmore faces a sentence of between 15 and 30 years in prison on the sexual exploitation offenses, 10 years to life in prison for the coercion and enticement offense, and a maximum of 20 years for possession of child pornography.