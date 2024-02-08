Sexually transmitted infections on the rise in Michigan

Sexually transmitted infections are a public health concern not often openly discussed. However, the United States has seen growing numbers of syphilis, gonorrhea and Chlamydia cases in recent years, with more than 2.5 million reported in 2022. In Michigan, primary and secondary syphilis rates have increased on average 10% annually in the past decade, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In response, the department recommends that sexually active residents be screened for STIs. These infections are treatable, and when detected early, complications can be minimized or avoided. Although anyone who is sexually active can acquire a sexually transmitted infection, those most at risk are young people between the ages of 15 and 24 years–old, gay and bisexual men, pregnant women and racial and ethnic minorities. To find free, confidential STI testing near you visit: Get Tested

This report was prepared by ABC 10 News Reporters Jessica Potila and Selena Potila