Michigan Tech Students Complete Construction of Snow Statues in 2024

Forty degrees and a sprinkle of rain won’t keep Michigan Tech’s huskies from enjoying the Keweenaw Peninsula’s winters. Yesterday winter carnival returned to campus with music, dancing, and games. And of course, the annual all-night snow statue construction, and the final details in the month-long competition.

“Last year I feel as if we had a little bigger and a little more carved-out statues because the weather was a little better. I think this year the theme has been a lot of small-scale stuff with a lot more detail. I saw some cool rock walls back there. So even though we don’t have the same amount of resources, we have the same kind of quality here and our Mechanical Engineering students got it going.” – Jesse Nichols, 2nd Year Student, Michigan Technological University

All along the main drag on campus students packed snow into forms. Some were even seen shoveling snow out of a friend or two’s pickup truck that was kind enough to deliver a load of snow. Despite the weird weather, students say that a night like all-nighter are why they love going to school in the Copper Country.

“I think that the spirit of Michigan Tech is that we prevail no matter what. We’re up here out in the elements. We chose this lifestyle. So no matter what weather nature throws at us, whether it’s this warm weather and all this slush, we’re going to put it together as a student body and get it done.” – Jesse Nichols, 2nd Year Student, Michigan Technological University

Tonight, winter carnival continues with the annual stage review. Students, faculty, alumni and the community will head back to the Rozsa Center for the evening’s entertainment. Blue president Joe Dlugos says that this year should be an exciting one, as students have been working on skits and sketches for a few weeks.

“This year we have eight different organizations, some of them being Greek organizations, some of them being organizations throughout campus, and they will have pretty much around a 10-minute skit. And they will have things, you know, reenacting possibly TV shows or like outdoor kind of, like I think a first aid one might be up there. So, skits that kind of are thrilling for the audience to watch and comedic at the same time as well.” – Joe Dlugos, President, Blue Key Honor Society

Snow statue judging will take place later this morning, and we hope to bring you results this afternoon. Those in the area interested in joining Michigan Tech’s campus at tonight’s stage review can find more details here.

Men’s Month-Long Group:

1st TKE

2nd Phi Kappa Tau

3rd Lambda Chi Alpha

4th Arctic Rangers Club

Women’s Month-Long Group:

1st Alpha Sigma Tau

Co-Ed Month Long Group:

1st Sigma Phi Epsilon and Delta Zeta

2nd Alpha Gamma Delta and Beta Sigma Theta

3rd Delta Sigma Phi and Delta Phi Epsilon

4th Sigma Tau Gamma and Theta Chi Epsilon

5th Guardians of the North

Men’s All-nighter

1st Toll House 1

2nd 4d Wadsworth

3rd Knight House Hall

4th Sigma Rho Fraternity

5th Men’s Club Soccer

Women’s All-nighter:

1st Society of Women Engineers

Co-Ed All-nighter:

1st St. Albert the Great University Parish

2nd Douglass Houghton Hall

3rd Sailing Club at MTU

4th Swing Club

5th CFRES Orgs