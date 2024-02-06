Discover your elegant attire at the Peter White Public Library’s Prom Dress Swap

Every year, as the excitement of prom season approaches, many teens face the daunting reality that prom dresses can be expensive. However, an innovative solution has emerged to address the issue.

The third annual Prom Dress Swap in Marquette will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, in the Community Room of the Peter White Public Library. This event provides teens with the opportunity to find their perfect prom dress free of charge. There is no admission fee, and dresses can be donated at the Teen Zone prior to the event. Donating a dress is not a requirement for participation. For more information, contact Amanda Pierce at apierce@pwpl.info or call 906-226-4321