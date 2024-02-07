Multi-vehicle crash on US 41 South sends one to hospital, investigation underway

This morning, a multi-vehicle collision on US-41 in Marquette resulted in significant damage to a gray Subaru SUV. (ABC 10 photo by Selena Potila)

A motorist was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on US 41 South in Marquette this morning. The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on a stretch of the highway overlooking Lake Superior near the Marquette Branch Prison.

A grey Subaru SUV traveling northbound was struck from behind by a black Chrysler sedan. The Subaru veered off the roadway and rolled down an embankment before landing in shallow water just off the shore of the lake.

Following the collision with the Subaru, the driver of the Chrysler exited their vehicle. While outside, they were hit by a third car, a blue Saturn sedan. The driver of the Chrysler was transported by ambulance to UPHS-Marquette.

The Subaru driver, who was helped to shore by police after ending up in Lake Superior, and the Saturn driver both declined medical attention for minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and we will provide further details as they emerge.