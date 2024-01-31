Moyle Real Estate Development acquires Jutila Center

Last Friday, Moyle Real Estate Development officially announced the acquisition of the former Jutila Center in Hancock. Moyle has initiated the development of partnership plans with existing tenants to ensure the building’s financial viability. In addition, they have started brainstorming ideas for the community asset.

The Jutila Center, built in 1949, is a nine-story building that houses 140,000 square feet of space. Moyle Development, looking ahead, recognized the need for community ownership. The MTEC SmartZone is located on the fourth floor of the Jutila Center, and Moyle intends to collaborate with the building’s current 15 other tenants on future uses.

Moyle’s preliminary plans for the site include an exterior shell to revitalize the structure and provide necessary updates to the installations. This marks a new chapter in the history of the Jutila Center and its role within the community.

This report was prepared by Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier and ABC 10 News Reporter Selena Potila