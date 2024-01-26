Elle King’s Concerts at Island Showroom Rescheduled to March

Elle King’s concerts, initially planned for February 23 and 24, 2024, at the Island Showroom, have been rescheduled to March 29 and 30, 2024, due to unforeseen circumstances. The Island Resort and Casino extends its apologies for any inconvenience caused and eagerly anticipates joining fans in song on the new dates.

Existing tickets will remain valid for the respective dates in March. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled shows, please contact (877) 475-7375 with your ticket details and email for assistance with ticket refunds.

Please note, hotel bookings will not be automatically adjusted to the new dates. To modify hotel reservations, please call (800) 682-6040.