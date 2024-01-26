Hancock Gears Up for the Heikinpaiva this weekend

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Despite the uncooperative weather and snow conditions, Hancock is all set to host the fun–filled Heikinpaiva festival tomorrow. There’s ample snow on the ground for the festival’s activities, and the milder temperatures mean you can ditch some of that extra clothing. That’s right, Heikinpaiva is making its return to Hancock, and for more insights on what attendees can look forward to, we turn to Keweenaw Bureau reporter, Thomas Fournier in the video below.

