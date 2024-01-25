Sunday Funday with CopperDog: Sled Dog Rides for Kids

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Are your kids ready for an exhilarating sled dog ride? This Sunday, the CopperDog organization is offering complimentary sled dog rides for children from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Agassiz Park in Calumet. There will be hot chocolate, coffee, and hotdogs available for all the enthusiastic young participants and their families! This could be a great opportunity to spark an interest in sled dog racing among the children, potentially leading to them becoming future competitors!

For more information email Krissy Tepsa at Krissy Tepsa

Or RSVP through Facebook: CopperDog Event RSVP on Facebook

