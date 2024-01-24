U.P. mini golf recognized by Golf.com

When it comes to the world’s best golf courses most people can name at least a few; Pebble Beach, Augusta, and of course St. Andrews. It may not be quite the same thing but a Copper Country mini golf course is also making a name for itself.

Woods Mini Golf in Copper Harbor has been selected as the best mini golf course in Michigan by GOLF.com. The 18 hole outdoor course situated in the woods of Michigan’s northernmost town boasts the scenery of nearby Brockway Mountain and unique features such as mini versions of the Copper Harbor Lighthouse and a one room schoolhouse situated around the holes.

