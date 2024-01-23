U.P. Winter Video Contest is seeking entries

11 hours ago Selena Potila

If you are a videographer, and you love shooting winter scenery in the Upper Peninsula there is a contest seeking your entries.

The U.P. Winter Video Contest, sponsored by UP Travel, is taking submissions until March 15th. The contest invites participants to share their experiences of the natural beauty of the Upper Peninsula. Submit stunning winter videos, taken within the last two years, for amazing prizes. UP Travel may also feature your entry in its official marketing materials. There is no limit on entries. 

Submission criteria includes:

  • The video must be shot in 4K
  • It can be shot vertically or horizontally
  • The location must be listed
  • To keep voting anonymous, only videos without a watermark will be approved

For more information on the U.P. Video contest visit: 2024 Winter Video Contest | Upper Peninsula (uptravel.com)

