City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture announces planning sessions for Marquette Art Week

The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture announces community planning sessions and project development assistance for Marquette Art Week.

Residents and creatives are cordially invited to attend these planning opportunities, which offer a platform to find inspiration, build partnerships, and develop proposals for the upcoming city-wide event. The deadline for proposal submissions is March 1st.

$500 dollars of funding is available for Art Week projects. Project partners, regardless of funding needs, are encouraged to take advantage of planning opportunities.

Two open brainstorming sessions, at the City Arts & Culture Center, will take place Wednesday, January 31st. The first session will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the second will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to drop in at any time. The goal of the sessions is to inspire each other’s project development and foster a sense of community around the arts.

More information about Artweek and guidelines for project proposals can be found on Artweek Information