Ontonagon County Sheriff deputies are investigating the cause of a fatal traffic accident in Ewen

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Ontonagon County Sheriff deputies are investigating the cause of a fatal traffic accident that occurred last Thursday in Ewen.

At 8:35 pm on January 18th, the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s department responded to a call of a head–on collision between a semi–truck and a passenger vehicle on m–28 east of Ewen. The 17–year–old female driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Ontonagon County Sheriff’s department will lead the investigation with Michigan State Police Wakefield assisting.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

UP Health Systems will begin visitor restrictions for all inpatient units at all hospital facilities

7 hours ago Selena Potila

The 137th Ski Jumping Tournament marvels with high-flying jumps

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Swim and Dive: Northern Michigan University Vs. UW-Green Bay

7 hours ago Selena Potila

ABC 10’s Selena Potila earns third International Design Award

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Suspect in custody following courthouse/police department lockdown in Marquette

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Former MSHS employee arrested, charged with embezzlement

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

UP Health Systems will begin visitor restrictions for all inpatient units at all hospital facilities

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Ontonagon County Sheriff deputies are investigating the cause of a fatal traffic accident in Ewen

7 hours ago Selena Potila

The 137th Ski Jumping Tournament marvels with high-flying jumps

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Swim and Dive: Northern Michigan University Vs. UW-Green Bay

7 hours ago Selena Potila

ABC 10’s Selena Potila earns third International Design Award

8 hours ago Jessica Potila