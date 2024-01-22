Ontonagon County Sheriff deputies are investigating the cause of a fatal traffic accident in Ewen

Ontonagon County Sheriff deputies are investigating the cause of a fatal traffic accident that occurred last Thursday in Ewen.

At 8:35 pm on January 18th, the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s department responded to a call of a head–on collision between a semi–truck and a passenger vehicle on m–28 east of Ewen. The 17–year–old female driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Ontonagon County Sheriff’s department will lead the investigation with Michigan State Police Wakefield assisting.