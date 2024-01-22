The 137th Ski Jumping Tournament marvels with high-flying jumps

7 hours ago Selena Potila

The 137th Ski Jumping Tournament took place over the weekend at the UP Nordic Ski Complex in Ishpeming.

After the last formal round of ski Jumping on Saturday night, the event featured a Target Competition where Jumpers tried their best to land on a bullseye. The skier closest to the target could win a cash prize. Onlookers could warm up by the traditional bonfires to escape the winter chill. A food truck and concessions were also provided.

A extravagant fireworks display signaled the end of the tournament, hosted by the Ishpeming Ski Club. 

 

