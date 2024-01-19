Raise the Woof Comedy show returns tomorrow to help the Copper Country Humane Society

The Raise the Woof Comedy Show returns to the area tomorrow to help support the Copper Country Humane Society. This year the Rozsa center will be filled with laughs. But before the comedians take the stage, the center will pack with supporters helping the Humane Society celebrate 50 years in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Rick Logan will open the stage and Jeff Pfoser plans to burst your gut as this year’s headliner. Those planning to attend the Little Italy dinner before the comedy show can purchase tickets online. Tickets for the dinner cost $30. Dinner and the show will cost $50.

Patrons only attending the comedy show can snag tickets for $20.

Doors will open at the Rozsa center at 6 p.m. with Raise the Woof following at 7:30 P.M.

Visit Copper Country Human Society 50th Anniversary Celebration for more information.