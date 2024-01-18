The Teal Lake Melt–Down contest is underway

16 hours ago Selena Potila

It is that time of year again; the Negaunee Lions Club has opened up sales for entry in the annual Teal Lake Melt–Down contest. The contest consists of picking a day and time that you think the replica mine shaft will fall through the ice this spring. Whoever’s guess is closest wins. In 2023 the structure went under on April 29th at 4:08pm and the winner, whose guess was only six minutes off, took home a whopping $2,586 dollars. With the contest gaining in popularity, the payout is projected to be even more this year. Entries are five dollars each and can be purchased from a member of the Negaunee Lions Club or online at negauneelions.com. The deadline for entry is April first so place your bets before it is too late.

