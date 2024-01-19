“Big Annie” statue fundraiser at the Orpheum Theater this Sunday

Money is being raised for a statue of a Copper Country Legend at an upcoming event at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock. Fundraising efforts to erect a statue of Calumet legend Anna Kloubacher Clemenc continue in 2024. Last year a group of residents began efforts to raise awareness for Big Annie’s history and influence in the Copper Country during labor movements in the 1910’s. On Sunday the statue committee will host its first fundraiser in 2024 during an evening social gathering. While in attendance guests can meet and hear from four of Annie’s great-granddaughters, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and view the film Red Metal. Directed by Jonathon Silvers, Red Metal depicts the Copper Country strike of 1913 and the Italian hall disaster. All attendees will be eligible for a special door prize drawing. Tickets cost $20 dollars and can be purchased online or at the door. The Big Annie statue fundraiser will begin at 2 pm at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock on Sunday.

Visit Big Annie Statue Fundraiser for ticket information.