Marquette Regional History Center presents: Legends & Lore

Legends & Lore, stories of Marquette County’s amazing individuals and history is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium.

Marquette County’s 170 plus year history, presented by Jack Deo and Jim Koski, will shed some light on forgotten aspects of local lore with photos, facts and a great deal of comedic charm.

Presented by the Marquette Regional History Center, the fundraiser will be held on Thursday, January 25.

General seating tickets are $15 and VIP Balcony seating are available for $20. Get your tickets early, seating will increase for an additional $5 at the door!

Tickets are available online at Marquette Regional History Center Home Page (marquettehistory.org) or in person at the History Center Store. You may also call 906-226-3571 for more information.