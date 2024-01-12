A family dog was rescued after a fall at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

A family dog who fell off a sixty-foot cliff in Munising yesterday was rescued by park rangers and a local rope rescue team.

Dancer the dog was visiting the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore with her Minnesota family when she broke free from her leash and fell off a cliff near Miner’s Castle. Dancer’s owners searched for hours in the dark for the three-year-old pup but were unable to find her and became convinced she had not survived the fall. When Pictures Rocks Park Rangers became aware of Dancer’s plight, they enlisted the help of Superior High Angle Rescue professionals, known as SHARP. SHARP members Erik Olsen, Westley Shaffer and Tyler Davis recovered Dancer from a treacherous section of Lake Superior shoreline.

The little dog was cold, but alive and excited to see her rescuers.

Dancer has been reunited with her family and is expected to make a full recovery.