8 hours ago Selena Potila

Escanaba Public Library will be temporarily closed this Saturday due to anticipated severe weather.

Taking precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, city and library administration have closed in anticipation of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and potentially hazardous travel conditions.

During the closure all programs, events, and services this Saturday are canceled or may be rescheduled. The library encourages patrons to utilize their online resources including e-books, audiobooks, and other digital services through their website.

Normal operations are planned to resume on Monday, January 15 at 10:00 A.M.

For more information visit the library’s website at Escanaba Public Library – Escanaba, Michigan (escanabalibrary.org) or contact the library at 906-789-7323

