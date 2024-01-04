Central UP Community Featured Local News Top Story Upper Peninsula Head outdoors with Trevor Freeman: Icefishing in Gwinn 1 day ago Selena Potila Reporter Trevor Freeman brings us to Gwinn for a day of ice fishing. Tags: fish, fishing, gwinn, ice, ice fishing, icefishing, Michgian, Michigan, upper michigan Continue Reading Previous Over $100,000 was stolen from Lower Michigan’s Gun Lake CasinoNext Tech Coaching for Seniors at the Peter White Library More Stories Central UP Community Featured Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula Memory Lane: What Makes A Yooper? 9 hours ago Selena Potila Lifestyle Local News Marquette County New Year’s Resolutions 9 hours ago Jessica Potila Central UP Community Featured Top Story Upper Peninsula Delta County Sleigh the Deals promotion winner is announced. 9 hours ago Selena Potila Community Local Sports Marquette County Upper Peninsula Boxing On The Rise in Marquette 9 hours ago Trevor Freeman Top Story Build Back Calumet Initiative Recognized for Preservation and Revitalization by the State Historic Preservation Office 15 hours ago Thomas Fournier Top Story Evan Dixon’s Preliminary Exam Reschedule, Competency Motions Granted 15 hours ago Thomas Fournier