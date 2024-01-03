Voting Opens for CopperDog 150’s Featured Artist Program

Voting has opened for CopperDog 150’s Featured Artist Program. Sled race organizers received more than 70 individual art submissions from students in Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Copper Dog’s board of directors then narrowed that list of unique art down to five candidates after two rounds of voting. The race has recently posted copies of the five submissions and is asking the community for help in deciding which will be used for art as a part of the 2024 Feature Artist Program. Each colorful poster features a unique scene showing a team of dogs somewhere within. One example shows a scene of the launch in Calumet, while another features a team traveling in the back-country. And a third mixes a pair of dog’s heads in with the northern lights. Copper Dog will allow voting to take place for the featured artist program until Friday at noon.

Featured Artists Artwork (Make sure to check out each poster example before voting.)

Voting can be found here.

