The 2024 Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race has been canceled

12 hours ago Selena Potila

According to the TCSDR website, due to a lack of snow, the conditions are not safe to continue the race. In addition, the low snowfall has led to a huge decrease in winter tourism and the board of directors urge the public to continue to support their sponsors. The organizers stated they are looking into all options for the successful running of this race in the future.

This is the second year in a row the TCSDR has been canceled due to weather conditions.

