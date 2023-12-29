Update on death of Hancock man

Bond has been denied for both persons accused in the murder of a Hancock township man earlier this month. Jacob and Margaret Kempainen stood before 97th district court judge Nicholas Daavettila for arraignment. Jacob Kempainen has been charged with three felony counts: open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and felony firearm. Margaret Kempainen has also been charged with three felony counts. Houghton County Prosecutor Dan Helmer asked bond be denied believing both could be a flight risk, given that Jacob Kempainen and Margaret Kempainen are from out of state, and were arrested by police in Iowa. Judge Daavettila did deny bond for both of the accused. Both defendants will receive representation from the Tri–County defenders. A preliminary exam will be scheduled for each defendant within the next 21 days.

