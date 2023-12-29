Bonifas Arts Center is accepting photos for the Triennial Photography Competition

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Calling all photographers from the Upper Peninsula and beyond! The Bonifas Arts Center is accepting photos for the Triennial Photography Competition. This year’s theme is The U.P. Through My Lens which highlights the Upper Peninsula’s nature, landscapes, cityscapes, pets, or whatever makes Upper Michigan home to you! A fellow photographer, Doug Hagley, sponsored this year’s prize money and the judge for this year’s competition is Amy Gilner Photography. The prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second, and $150 for third. The deadline to drop off artwork, the application for the show, and the payment is January 5th. Application fees are $20 for students, $25 for members of the Bonifas, and $30 for non-Bonifas members. For more information visit: bonifasarts.org under their artists and vendors tab.

