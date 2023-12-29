Experience the Roaring 20’s at the House of Ludington’s New Year’s Eve Party!

Dinner and entertainment are available with three different packages for patrons 21 and up. The “Whole Package” is available for $225 which includes dinner, entertainment, a standard room and you can upgrade to a suite for $25. Breakfast is available the next morning. For couples a $150 dollar package is available including dinner and entertainment. For singles a $100 dollar package is available including dinner and entertainment.

Four different entries are available at this festive event! Pecan Crusted Salmon, Cranberry brie chicken, pork roulade and beef wellington. Musical entertainment includes Macy and Travis in the pub area from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and the HOL House band from 9:30 to 1:00 A.M.

Two free raffle tickets are available for each ticket purchased. Additional tickets can be purchased, 5 tickets for $20 or 1 ticket for $5. Prizes include gift certificates from Stony Point Golf Course in Manistique, North Shore Golf Club in Menominee, and a House of Ludington package for suite 101 including dinner and breakfast. There is also open registration for blackjack and poker tournaments for the card shark enthusiasts! A champagne toast is also included at this exciting event!

For questions about the Roaring 20’s New Years Eve Party call 906-786-6300 prompt #2.