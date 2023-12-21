Michigan Will Select a New Commissioner to Join the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

The Michigan Department of State will replace a commissioner on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission at the start of the new year. Yesterday the secretary of state office announced that redistrict commissioner Dustin Witjes submitted his letter of resignation from the commission. Witjes represents one of the four democratic party seats on the commission. Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will randomly select one new member out of 200 semi-finalists who were selected in June 2020. Of those remaining finalists, 52 affiliates with the democratic party.

The commission is comprised of four representatives from the two major political parties, as well as five other individuals who do not affiliate with either party. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistrict Commission will randomly select its new members during a livestreamed meeting on January 3rd, 2024 on the Secretary of State social media accounts. The commission will use Rehmann LLC for the random selection, which has run all previous commission member selections.

