Chris Patritto Officially Named the 10th President of Gogebic Community College
Gogebic Community College has officially approved hiring its 10th president of the college. Chris Patritto has been hired as President of Gogebic Community College. His first day with the college will begin on January 2nd, 2024. Patritto is an alumnus of the college and a lifelong resident of the area. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin – Eu Claire. He also holds a master of science in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin – Superior. Patritto’s previous professional career includes experience as a teacher, and then principal in the Hurley School District. In 2004 he became a district administrator until his retirement in 2019. Since then, Patritto served as the Interim District Administrator in the Ashland School District from 2021 to 2022. Around the local area, Patritto’s community involvement includes working with the Hurley Lion’s Club, the Ironwood/Hurley Rotary Club, and the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators. In 2009 and 2014 he was nominated for Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year and was named the Iron County Citizen of the Year in 2010. The college’s Presidential Search Committee selected Patritto from a field of 46 different applicants, which was narrowed down to nine candidates. The presidential search committee was assisted during the process by consultant William Holda and the Association of Community College Trustees. Gogebic Community College Board Chair Susan Beals says that Patritto’s proven track record of leadership will help the college move into a bright future. Find more information here.