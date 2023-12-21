Spring Funding Cycle Grant Portal Opens with the Superior Health Foundation

The window to submit spring grant applications with the Superior Health Foundation has opened. And will remain open for about one month. The Superior Health Foundation will award more than 180,000 dollars as a part of the organization’s 2024 spring funding cycle. The foundation will seek projects that focus on health-centered causes impacting communities in the Upper Peninsula. In the past, the Superior Health Foundation has awarded between ten to fifteen thousand dollars for a project during previous grant cycles. Superior Health Foundation executive director Jim LaJoie says that the foundation hopes that health center non-profits from around the region will feel compelled to apply, and join the foundation in its mission to address unmet health needs in the Upper Peninsula. The spring funding cycle grant application portal with the Superior Health Foundation will remain open until January 15th, 2024. The foundation plans to announce grant awards for the spring cycle after its March 2024 board meeting.

