Two Arrested in Connection with Shotgun Death

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man found dead in his Hancock township home.

Houghton county sheriff’s deputies conducted a well-being check of 87-year-old Alvin Kempainen at the home located at 53403 Salo Road yesterday when they discovered him deceased with a gunshot wound to his head.

A police investigation revealed three persons of interest, a fifty-year-old female, Margaret Kempainen, a 20-year-old male, Jacob Kempainen, and a 16-year-old whose name is being withheld because he or she is a juvenile.

All three have been identified as family members of Alvin Kempainen.

Police gained knowledge that the three persons of interest were traveling south on Interstate 35 in Minnesota near the Iowa border.

They were located in Clear Lake, Iowa last evening and interviewed by detectives from clear lake as well as the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret and Jacob Kempainen were arrested and jailed pending charges, extradition to Michigan and arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.