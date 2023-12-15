Interested in furthering your education? Mark your calendars for Bay College’s Rapid Enrollment Day. Bay’s Rapid Enrollment is perfect for high school students, professionals looking to refresh their skills, and others unsure of their next steps in their educational journey. The event will take place Monday, Dec. 18 from 8:00 A.M. To 6:30 P.M.

Key highlights include:

Express enrollment

Bay’s team will be ready to help guide you through the free application and enrollment process.



Financial Aid and FAFSA

Several options will be presented for paying for college, such as scholarships, FAFSAs, as well as other sources.

Academic Exploration and Guidance

Attendees will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with Bay’s advisors. They will help you navigate your options and help you select your educational path.

No appointment is necessary. To access the event at the Escanaba campus, enter through the Besse Center at the Iron Mountain Campus, visit Student Services.

Questions can be addressed by the Admissions office at 906-217-4010