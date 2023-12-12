A Spalding man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a sex crime

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

A 22 year old Spalding man has been sentenced to 30 months to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sex crime involving a young teenage girl. Dustin Randal Garvin-Thorbahn was convicted of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, which involves a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 years old. 

The victim reported to police that Garvin-Thorbahn assaulted her in 2021 at the Hermansville Boat Launch in Meyer Township.  She said he lured her into the backseat of his pickup truck where he choked her and violently sexually assaulted her.  According to a press release, the victim reported that her attacker “was laughing at her the entire time.” 

“Mr. Garvin-Thorbahn preyed on a vulnerable child, five years younger than himself, for his own selfish sexual gratification. Mr. Garvin-Thorbahn’s behavior is deeply disturbing, and the serious sanction of a prison sentence, even for one so young, is entirely appropriate as a consequence,” Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg.

