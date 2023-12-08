Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority will be hosting a party for it’s outgoing trail administrator

The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority will be hosting a retirement party for it’s outgoing trail administrator.

A party will be held in honor of Carol Fulsher, who will be leaving the position of administrator on December 31. The event will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Velodrome Coffee located at 105 South main Street in Ishpeming. The public is encouraged to attend as the OHRA expresses their gratitude to Fulsher for her unwavering commitment to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. Fulsher served two-years as a board representative on the recreation authority and later became the first administrator for the IOHT in 2010.

Appetizers, beverages and cake will be provided.