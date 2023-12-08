An Oakland County Woman has been sentenced to 15 months for tax fraud

9 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Dec. 7, that Lori Bradford, 56, of Southfield, who pleaded guilty to ten felonies involving false tax returns and providing false supporting documents to the Department of Treasury, was sentenced to 15 months incarceration with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Tax returns prepared and filed by Bradford contained false statements and false refund claims. Despite having each client’s authentic W2 forms, she prepared the returns with inflated withholding amounts, resulting in a larger refund claim.

In response to the Michigan Treasury Department’s request to verify the accuracy of the returns, Bradford prepared and provided false W–2 forms as well as other supporting documentation.

Nessel said “Tax Preparers have a responsibility to follow the law, to operate with integrity, and to prepare their clients’ tax returns honestly and accurately. People who cheat the tax system hurt everyone. Tax dollars support our schools, fix our roads and support state and local government. My office and the Department of Treasury will continue to hold accountable those who defraud the State of Michigan.”

As a 4 time habitual offender, Bradford pled guilty to: 

  • Four counts of Uttering and Publishing
  • Three counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime
  • Three counts of Making/Permitting False Tax Returns

Bradford was required to contribute $25,000 to the prosecution’s costs as part of her plea agreement.

