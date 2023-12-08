Evan Dixon’s Preliminary Examination has been rescheduled

9 hours ago Selena Potila

Evan Dixon’s preliminary examination in Houghton county 97th district court has been rescheduled for after the start of the new year. Originally scheduled for court this morning, Dixon’s preliminary exam has moved to January 5th. He has been charged with first–degree murder premeditated, and a felony firearm charge. Dixon was arrested last month in connection to the murder of 53–year–old Theron Duncan. The court has plans to find a second judge to preside over the case because 97th district court judge Nicolas Daavettila has working experience with Dixon, and recused himself from future hearings in the case.

