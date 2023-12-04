Gogebic Community College identified top candidate for president

11 hours ago Selena Potila

During the past few months, the college’s board of trustees has interviewed a variety of candidates who each would bring a diverse set of qualities to the position. However, the college will ask Chris Patritto of Hurley Wisconsin, to take on the role. Patritto’s hiring will be confirmed during a formal vote later this month. College Board Chair Susan Beals says that after careful consideration following candidate interviews, the board desired a president to lead the campus into a bold future. A formal vote by the board of trustees to confirm Patritto’s employment will take place on December 19th.

