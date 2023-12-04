Marquette’s Holiday Laser Light Show

10 hours ago Selena Potila

If you’re looking for a visual spectacle this holiday season, come down to Marquette for a seasonally themed laser light show.

Each week through December, colorful lights will be shown on the north side of the century-old Lower Harbor Ore Dock. 

Every presentation will feature a different display, from holiday, winter and Marquette themes to crazy colorful and abstract.

Enjoy this mix of local history with modern technology from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

