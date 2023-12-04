There are some family friendly events taking place in the western U.P. this holiday season.

The Copper Country Corral will present Joyeux Noel, Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 o’clock. This seasonal concert will take place at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in L’anse. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of five dollars.

And on Sunday, Dec. 2 there will be a Finnish Christmas carol concert and sing along at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Atlantic Mine. The event begins at 2 p.m. with a social featuring Finnish themed food and coffee to follow.

The soup will be on at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic Mine on Dec. 13 and January 10. A free meal of homemade soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be available to grab and go or enjoy at the church among friends. The soup kettle will be fired up from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both of those Wednesdays.