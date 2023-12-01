Switchback comes to the Bay College Campus for a Celtic Christmas Concert

Bay College invites the public to an energetic, Celtic Christmas concert on Tuesday at the Besse Theater, Escanaba Campus.

The college is excited to have Switchback return to the Besse stage December 5th at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time. The award-winning duo, featuring Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack, present “A Very Switchback Christmas” encompassing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass. The program includes classic holiday songs with nods to their Celtic roots. From “Frosty the Snowman” to “O Holy Night,” there is a tune for everyone to enjoy!

Tickets are $20 dollars for the general public and $10 dollars for Bay students and employees.

Tickets can be purchased online at: Baycollege.tix.com or over the phone at 906-217-4045 or in person at the box office located in the Besse Center on Campus. Discounted tickets are not available online and can be purchased in person at the Box Office or over the phone.