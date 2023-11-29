Structure Fire in Marquette

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Firefighters were successful in containing a structure fire at a three-story apartment building in Marquette. 

The City of Marquette fire department was dispatched to the building, located at 427 East Crescent Street, just before 7 o’clock this morning.

When they arrived, the firefighters found a second-floor apartment was filled with smoke.

The fire crews pulled a 1 ¾ inch attack line to the apartment and were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond a back bedroom area. 

The Marquette County Pigs Heat fund is helping tenants displaced by the fire. 

The amount of damage to the property is unknown at this time, but there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour after they arrived. 

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Gov. Whitmer signs clean energy legislation

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Upcoming winter season at Marquette Mountain

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Wildlife Wednesday: Albino Deer

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

The Keweenaw Snowmobile club has seen tremendous growth

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Blood Battle 2023

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Santa is coming to Downtown Houghton

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Gov. Whitmer signs clean energy legislation

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Upcoming winter season at Marquette Mountain

7 hours ago Selena Potila

Wildlife Wednesday: Albino Deer

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

The Keweenaw Snowmobile club has seen tremendous growth

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Blood Battle 2023

8 hours ago Jessica Potila