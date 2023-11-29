Structure Fire in Marquette

Firefighters were successful in containing a structure fire at a three-story apartment building in Marquette.

The City of Marquette fire department was dispatched to the building, located at 427 East Crescent Street, just before 7 o’clock this morning.

When they arrived, the firefighters found a second-floor apartment was filled with smoke.

The fire crews pulled a 1 ¾ inch attack line to the apartment and were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond a back bedroom area.

The Marquette County Pigs Heat fund is helping tenants displaced by the fire.

The amount of damage to the property is unknown at this time, but there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour after they arrived.