Blood Battle 2023

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

The Upper Peninsula cities of Ishpeming and Negaunee have long maintained a notorious rivalry when it comes to high school sports. And now they are engaging in a “blood battle.”

But don’t worry, because this particular competition is not as ominous as it sounds.

The two cities have teamed up with the U.P. Regional Blood Center to form Blood Battle 2023, a fight to see who can collect more blood donations to fill the blood bank.

The cities are asking their residents to enlist in the fight by donating blood. The city with the most pints collected will receive an honorary blood drive trophy.

Both city managers, Nate Heffron of Negaunee and Craig Cugini of Ishpeming have pledged to hold this event annually, but both would like to capture the inaugural trophy alongside their residents.

“I encourage anyone who can give blood to please do so”, Heffron said.

The city of Negaunee, local businesses and the Negaunee High School’s National Honor Society will hold their blood drive on Wednesday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Negaunee High School Auditorium.

