Santa is coming to Downtown Houghton

1 day ago Selena Potila

Santa will be making an appearance in Downtown Houghton on Saturday for a Winter Wonderland Celebration. The generous Mr. Claus will have his wishlist handy and take requests from children. Kids are also encouraged to bring a letter to give to Santa who will reply by mail to all whose letters are in envelopes that contain a return address. The Downtown Houghton pier will be decorated in a winter theme and a variety of family friendly activities will take place, including horse drawn carriage rides sponsored by Braveworks, photographs with winter themed cartoon characters, free hot cocoa and holiday music playing throughout town. Winter Wonderland takes place this Saturday, December 2nd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

 

 

