Skate with Santa in Laurium

The jolliest afternoon on ice will take place in Laurium December 16. Lace up your skates and prepare to ho-ho-hold on to your balance as you ice skate right alongside Santa Claus himself. The merriment will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gipp Ice Arena. The rink will be adorned with holiday decor as festive tunes fill the air. Hot cocoa and delicious treats will be available. Designated photo areas featuring Santa and a holiday themed backdrop will provide an opportunity for guests to snap a picture with Santa using their cameras or phones. This event is free for people of all ages. Participants are encouraged, but not required to bring non perishable food donations to help stock the CLK Food Pantry. For more information about the skate with Santa event, visit Laurium.net

