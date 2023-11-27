Cozee Art Show

10 hours ago Selena Potila
After the leftover Thanksgiving turkey soup pot finds its way to the dishwasher and before the whirlwind of planning for Christmastime festivities there will be an opportunity to enjoy a weekend of art and music in Marquette.
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd the Cozee Art Show will be held at the Crib Coffee House and Roastery.
Around 32 artists will display their work with different mediums represented from photography and painting to jewelers, sculptors, fabric artists and even a performance artist.
Judges will select one best in show winner who will be awarded at a reception Saturday evening.
A variety of local musicians will also perform beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.
Cozee Art Show organizer Jacob Darner said, “This show is going to really have everything – art wise, music wise-the crib has a full drinks list, cocktails, beer on draft, wine, you name it. I want there to be plenty of reason to come and see the art, and stick around to listen to the awesome bands and musicians we’ll have playing for the weekend.”
