Ontonagon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire

On Saturday the Ontonagon Volunteer Fire Department acted in response to a brush fire, near the 14 Mile Point Lighthouse, around 3:00 P.M. They believe it may have been burning for the past two weeks. The fire reached as close as 400 yards from the gravel road and burned one to three feet deep in the ground. It was also reported that surrounding trees were also burning internally. Firefighters used 600 feet of wildland hose and a portable pump to draw water from Lake Superior to put out the blaze. Hand tools and bladder bags were also used to contain the fire. The department reminds visitors to make sure campfires are completely snuffed out before leaving camp.

