Iron Bay’s 2nd Annual Gingerbread House Making Competition

A restaurant in Marquette is holding it’s second annual Gingerbread House making competition.

Mark your calendars December 16th for a festive cookie construction event at the Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery. Four people maximum are allowed on each team and all materials will be provided. Gingerbread houses will be judged, by a panel of culinary professionals, based on artistry, craftsmanship, creativity and overall “Wow” factor. Each team will have 15 minutes to draft, plan, and collect materials. The following 90 minutes will be provided for construction time.

Thematic drinks and appetizers will also be available for purchase!

The event will take place from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. and tickets are available online for $40 dollars.

Visit this link for tickets: Competition Tickets