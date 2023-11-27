Celebrate the holiday season in Calumet

This season’s festive lineup includes horse drawn wagon rides December 16th, live music from the Copper Country Clown Band, December 9th, 16th and 23rd and Copper Dog’s Kids Rides Event, December 23rd in Agazziz Park.

This year a dozen evergreen trees will be placed next to the Calumet Theatre for the public to make decorations for December 2nd. Ornament hanging will take place December 9th as a fun way for kids to take part in the holiday events. The trees will remain lit and decorated for the remainder of the season.

A new storefront decorating contest is also debuting this season. Businesses in Calumet, Laurium, and Calumet Township are welcome to participate in the Illuminate Calumet Contest. Two winners will be chosen, one will be selected by on-line voting through the Main Street Calumet website and the other will be selected by a judging panel. Winners will receive a 1 hour photo shoot with 2nd Sandbar Productions for their business.

Visit mainstreetcalumet.com for further festive details.