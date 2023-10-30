Vet Visits with Dr. Hunt – Halloween Candy and Keeping your Pets Safe

19 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Our 16th segment of Vet Visits w/ Dr. Hunt, he explains which candies are most deadly for your pets and which sized dogs are most effected by chocolate. 

Dr. Tim Hunt is a very knowledgeable veterinarian and shows compassion when dealing with all animals.  He even won America’s Favorite Veterinarian Contest in 2014, and it’s no surprise why.

He is over at Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Harvey, MI where he cares for all of his patients.

View the Segment here: Vet Visits with Dr. Hunt – Halloween Candy and Your Pets – YouTube

